BRIEF-Lithium X enters into JV for Sal de Los Angeles deposit
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lithium X enters into JV for Sal de Los Angeles deposit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Lithium X Energy Corp -

* 50% owned unit entered JV agreement with Salta Exploraciones SA for development of pilot lithium production facility at project

* Under JV,to earn 50% stake in JV co, SESA must contribute estimated $6 million/required amount for operation of ponding facility

* Plasa shall contribute $3.3 million for a 30% contributing participation in JV company and right to commercialize lithium products

* Lithium X enters into pilot production joint venture agreement for the Sal de Los Angeles deposit with Salta Exploraciones S.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
