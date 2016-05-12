FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bri-Chem posts Q1 net loss of $2.1 mln
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bri-Chem posts Q1 net loss of $2.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Bri-Chem Corp

* Q1 consolidated revenue from north american oil and gas drilling fluids distribution, blending,packaging units decreased 43.5 pct to $14.8 million

* Net loss for three month period was $2.1 million compared to net earnings of $372,895 for same period of 2015

* Says “current industry forecasts are that remainder of 2016 capital expenditures will remained depressed”

* Steps continue to be implemented to “right-size” company’s operations in all business segments in response to reduced customer demand

* Chem announces first quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
