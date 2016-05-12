FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kaminak says acquisition transaction with Goldcorp
May 12, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kaminak says acquisition transaction with Goldcorp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Kaminak Gold Corp

* Total consideration offered for Kaminak shares is approximately C$520 million.

* Deal for C$520 million

* Under arrangement, each common share of Kaminak will be exchanged for 0.10896 common shares of Goldcorp

* Exchange ratio represents a value of c$2.62 per share based upon closing price of Goldcorp on TSX on may 11, 2016 of c$24.08

* Arrangement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of Kaminak and Goldcorp

* Kaminak announces acquisition transaction with Goldcorp

* Board may terminate agreement in favour of unsolicited superior proposal, subject to payment of termination fee of C$20.3 million

* Number of Goldcorp shares to be issued under arrangement will be approximately 21.6 million

* Kaminak’s financial advisor is BMO Capital Markets and its legal advisors are Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

* Kaminak announces acquisition transaction with Goldcorp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

