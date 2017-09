May 12 (Reuters) - Youngevity International Inc :

* Youngevity International, Inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results; operating income increased 211% and adjusted EBITDA increased 72.8%

* Q1 revenue rose 3.8 percent to $38.2 million