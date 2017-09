May 12 (Reuters) - Hill International Inc :

* Four-Year contract has an estimated value to joint venture of approximately qar 151.6 million

* Hill is a 50% partner in joint venture.

* Hill international joint venture awarded $42 million contract to manage construction of the lusail tram in qatar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)