May 12 (Reuters) - Lifepoint Health Inc

* Lifepoint Health announces proposed private offering of $400 million senior notes due 2024

* Will issue a conditional notice of redemption to redeem all of outstanding 6.625 pct senior notes on June 13, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)