BRIEF-American Creek says entered into two separate JV agreements with Tudor

May 12 (Reuters) - American Creek Resources

* Entered into two separate jv agreements with tudor and will receive shares of tudor as consideration in both agreements

* American creek resources ltd says co will sell undivided 60% interest in its electrum property in consideration for 1 million tudor shares

* American creek resources ltd says will sell an undivided 31% interest in its treaty creek property to tudor in consideration for 500,000 tudor shares

* American creek’s jv partner begins trading on tsx venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)