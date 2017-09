May 12 (Reuters) - Ryerson Holding Corp

* Joseph T. Ryerson & Son, Inc. announces pricing of private offering of senior secured notes

* Ryerson Holding Corp - Unit, Joseph T. Ryerson & Son Inc agreed to sell $650 million aggregate principal amount of 11.00% senior secured notes due 2022

* Ryerson Holding Corp says notes were priced to investors at 100 percent of their principal amount and will mature on may 15, 2022