BRIEF-Chipmos reports qtrly net earnings of $0.10 per diluted common share
May 12, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chipmos reports qtrly net earnings of $0.10 per diluted common share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Chipmos Technologies Bermuda Ltd

* Qtrly net earnings of US$0.11 per basic common share

* Qtrly net earnings of US$0.10 per diluted common share

* Qtrly new 15 million share repurchase authorized from MAY 13 to july 12, 2016

* Net revenue for Q1 of 2016 was $4,724.1 million or us$146.8 million , a decrease of 0.6% from Q4

* Expects revenue for Q2 of 2016 will increase in low single digits

* Expects gross margin on a consolidated basis to be in range of approximately 17% to 21% for Q2 of 2016

* Chipmos reports first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
