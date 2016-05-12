BRIEF-Seachange International acquires Poland-based DCC

May 12 (Reuters) - Seachange International
* Paid approximately $8 million in cash and Seachange stock for DCC labs
* Acquires Poland DCC labs is expected to contribute an additional several million dollars of revenue annually to seachange
* Transaction is expected to be accretive in fiscal 2017
* Commenced workforce reduction within home engineering, services organization
* Workforce reduction anticipated to achieve $8 million in annualized cost savings
* Based DCC labs to enhance set-top and multiscreen device software development capabilities