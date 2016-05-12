BRIEF-S&W Q3 adjusted non-gaap EPS $0.04

May 12 (Reuters) - S&W Seed Co

* Terminated production arrangements “where we carry farming and yield risk”; should result in expanded margins in fiscal 2017 and beyond

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 revenue $25 million versus i/b/e/s view $20.3 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $95 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up about 17 percent