May 12 (Reuters) - Htg Molecular Diagnostics Inc

* Htg will provide bristol-myers squibb access to its ngs-based htg edgeseq system

* Companies will collaborate to develop tools for use for molecular profiling research for immuno-oncology

Htg molecular diagnostics announces immuno-oncology research collaboration agreement with bristol-myers squibb