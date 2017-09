May 12 (Reuters) - Alcoa Inc

* Karl Tragl, group president of transportation and construction solutions appointed group president of engineered products and solutions

* Tim myers to lead alcoa transportation and construction solutions

* Alcoa inc says Olivier Jarrault will leave alcoa after working with Tragl to ensure a smooth transition

* Alcoa announces executive appointments