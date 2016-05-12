FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nordstrom reports Q1 earnings per share $0.26
May 12, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nordstrom reports Q1 earnings per share $0.26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc

* Nordstrom reports first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 sales $3.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.28 billion

* Q1 same store sales fell 1.7 percent

* Q1 earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings were below company’s expectations, primarily driven by lower than planned sales and higher markdowns to better align inventory

* Q1 results included a reduction in earnings per diluted share of $0.10 related to higher credit chargeback expenses

* Qtrly “sales trends were below expectations”

* Sees FY comparable sales 1 decrease to 1 increase

* Sees 2016 net sales increase of 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent

* Ended period with inventory growth of 5.4 percent and net sales growth of 2.5 percent resulting in a negative spread of 3 percent

* Comparable sales are expected to be impacted by approximately 200 basis points in Q2

* Return on invested capital (ROIC) for 12 fiscal months ended April 30, 2016 was 10.0 percent

* Sees 2016 earnings per diluted share $2.50 to $2.70

* Comparable sales are expected to be impacted by approximately 250 basis points in Q3

* FY earnings per share view $3.20, revenue view $14.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 comp store sales decrease due to anniversary sale, co’s largest sale event of year, is planned to start one week later in july relative to last year

* Anniversary sale expected to result a favorable comparison in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

