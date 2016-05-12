FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 12, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sunrun reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Sunrun Inc Says Q1 Pro Forma Net Bookings (Excluding Cancellation Of Nevada Orders) Were 56 Mw, Representing 46% Year

* Tax project value per watt was $4.51, flat with q4 2015

* Over-Year growth

* For 2016, expect deployments of approximately 285 mw

* In Q2, we expect to deploy approximately 60 mw

* Sunrun Inc says pro forma npv created in q1 of 2016 was $20.6 million, compared to $23.3 million in q1 of 2015

* Sunrun Inc says estimated nominal contracted payments remaining as of march 31, 2016 totaled $2.6 billion, up $920 million or 54% since march 31, 2015

* Sunrun reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $98.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $87.7 million

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

