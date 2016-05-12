FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Morneau Shepell announces $75 million bought deal offering
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Morneau Shepell announces $75 million bought deal offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Morneau Shepell Inc

* Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 4.75% per annum, payable semi-annually on june 30 and december 31 each year

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to initially repay indebtedness under its credit facility

* Debentures will be convertible at holder’s option into common shares at a conversion price of $25.10 per share

* Morneau Shepell Inc. Announces $75 million bought deal offering of 4.75% convertible debentures and the redemption of outstanding 5.75% convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
