BRIEF-Dillard's Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $2.17

May 12 (Reuters) - Dillard’s Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $2.17

* Q1 sales $1.503 billion

* Total merchandise sales (which excludes CDI) for 13-week period ended April 30, 2016 were $1.449 billion

* Total merchandise sales decreased 5% for 13-week period ended April 30, 2016

* Sales in comparable stores for period also decreased 5%

* Gross margin from retail operations (which excludes CDI) declined 145 basis points of sales for 13 weeks ended April 30, 2016

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $150 million

* Decline in Q1 gross margin was attributed primarily to higher markdowns during period

* Consolidated gross margin for 13 weeks ended April 30, 2016 declined 140 basis points of sales

* Inventory remained unchanged on a percentage basis at April 30, 2016 compared to May 2, 2015

* "Our disappointing sales pressured our gross margin and net income performance, although inventory was relatively flat at quarter end."