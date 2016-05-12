FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dillard's Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $2.17
May 12, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dillard's Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $2.17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Dillard’s Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $2.17

* Q1 sales $1.503 billion

* Total merchandise sales (which excludes CDI) for 13-week period ended April 30, 2016 were $1.449 billion

* Total merchandise sales decreased 5% for 13-week period ended April 30, 2016

* Sales in comparable stores for period also decreased 5%

* Gross margin from retail operations (which excludes CDI) declined 145 basis points of sales for 13 weeks ended April 30, 2016

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $150 million

* Decline in Q1 gross margin was attributed primarily to higher markdowns during period

* Consolidated gross margin for 13 weeks ended April 30, 2016 declined 140 basis points of sales

* Inventory remained unchanged on a percentage basis at April 30, 2016 compared to May 2, 2015

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $150 million

* “Our disappointing sales pressured our gross margin and net income performance, although inventory was relatively flat at quarter end.” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

