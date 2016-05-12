BRIEF-Canadian energy services & technology  Q1 revenue c$137.1 million

May 12 (Reuters) - Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp

* Qtrly loss per share $0.11

* Qtrly ffo $0.01

* Canadian energy services & technology corp says “ces remains very cautious with its outlook as 2016 looks even more challenging than 2015”

* Canadian energy services & technology corp. Announces results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016 and declares cash dividend

* Q1 revenue c$137.1 million versus i/b/e/s view c$151.2 million