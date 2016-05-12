FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Così Q1 loss per share $0.08
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Così Q1 loss per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Cosi Inc

* Company-Owned restaurant net sales for 2016 q1 of $21.2 million increased $4.0 million

* “we met our target cash balance for quarter, and are on track with our target for q2.”

* Expects to deliver positive adjusted ebitda between second and third quarters of 2016

* Qtrly system-wide comparable restaurant net sales for 2016 q1 recorded aggregate increase of 1.5% when compared to 2015 q1

* “met our target cash balance for quarter, and are on track with our target for q2”

* Così, inc. Reports fiscal 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue rose 21.1 percent to $21.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
