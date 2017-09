May 12 (Reuters) - Polyone Corp

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.12per share

* Board increased company’s share repurchase authorization amount by 7.3 million shares to 10 million shares in total.

* Polyone board of directors declares quarterly dividend, expands share repurchase authorization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)