May 12 (Reuters) - Equitable Group Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.71

* Over-Year growth rates in low to mid-teens on continued growth in assets

* Equitable group reports first quarter 2016 results, updates investors on successful launch of eq bank and increases dividend