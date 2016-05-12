BRIEF-Boardwalk REIT qtrly FFO per unit of $0.77

May 12 (Reuters) - Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

* Determined that reduction in both stabilized building noi growth as well as its reported FFO,affo per unit range is warranted for FY

* Qtrly FFO per unit of $0.77 , including approximately $0.02 of non-recurring items

* Q1 FFO per share view c$0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Boardwalk reit announces first quarter financial results, the acquisition of 509 newly constructed apartment units, and revises 2016 financial guidance