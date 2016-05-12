FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gamehost Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.17
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 10:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gamehost Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Gamehost Inc

* Total operating revenues for quarter were down $1.7 million or 8.6% to $18.1 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.17

* “board of directors have determined that a reduction in corporation’s monthly dividend is prudent”

* Board approved a 21.6% reduction to current annualized dividend rate of $0.8796 (cdn$) per common share

* Going forward annualized rate of $0.6900 (cdn$) per common share will be effective beginning june 2016

* “going forward, corporation expects to maintain a more conservative payout ratio”

* Gamehost announces first quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
