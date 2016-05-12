BRIEF-Aimia Qtrly loss per share $0.12

May 12 (Reuters) - Aimia Inc

* On track for previously announced $20 million of cost savings to be realized from beginning of 2017

* Qtrly loss per share $0.12

* Qtrly total revenue $570.1 million versus $660.1 million

* Qtrly gross billings were $573.0 million compared to $595.2 million last year

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.21, revenue view c$605.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted net earnings per common share $0.13

* Aimia reports first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)