BRIEF-Gran Colombia Gold Q1 earnings per share $0.15
May 12, 2016 / 11:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gran Colombia Gold Q1 earnings per share $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.15

* Gran colombia gold corp says revenue of $34.5 million in q1 of 2016, up 12% over q1 last year

* Says expects to produce a total of 24,000 to 28,000 ounces at its marmato operations for full year 2016.

* Q1 gold production totalled 31,489 ounces, up 5% from q4 of 2015

* Remains on track with its production guidance for 2016 of a total of 120,000 to 138,000 ounces of gold for year

* For full year 2016, gran colombia expects its total cash costs to average between $700 and $750 per ounce

* Gran colombia gold announces first quarter 2016 results; steady improvement in ebitda, costs and production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
