May 12 (Reuters) - Hardwoods Distribution Inc

* Q1 revenue increased 16.5% year-over-year to $157.4 million

* “outlook for canadian market remains neutral, with 2016 housing starts expected to remain consistent with 2015 levels”

* Hardwoods announces first quarter 2016 results