BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities adjusted net earnings $0.21/shr

May 12 (Reuters) - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp

* Qtrly adjusted net earnings $0.21 per share

* Board approved a 10% dividend increase to a total annual dividend of u.s. $0.4235 per common share

* Algonquin power & utilities corp. Announces 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.15

* Q1 revenue c$341.7 million versus i/b/e/s view c$406.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)