BRIEF-Glacier Media Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

May 12 (Reuters) - Glacier Media Inc

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* Qtrly adjusted revenue $58.5 million versus $65.8 million

* Continues to pursue cost-reduction initiatives in all markets, where practical while maintaining product quality and sales effectiveness

* Continued overall downward trend in commodity and energy prices have negatively impacted company’s financial performance

* Glacier reports first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)