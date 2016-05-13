BRIEF-Taseko Mines Q1 adjusted loss per share c$0.08

May 12 (Reuters) - Taseko Mines Ltd

* Says q1 results were impacted by lower copper grades, which were forecasted in gibraltar’s 2016 operating budget

* Q1 adjusted loss per share c$0.08

* Says copper production in q1 of 2016 was 28.8 million pounds, lower than q4 of 2015

* Says average head grade in 2016 is expected to be lower than 2015 but have a similar profile

* Qtrly revenues c$58.2 million versus c$55.1 million

* Says gibraltar’s copper production for year is expected to be in range of 130 to 140 million pounds

* Taseko reports first quarter 2016 results