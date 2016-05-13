FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Taseko Mines Q1 adjusted loss per share c$0.08
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2016 / 12:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Taseko Mines Q1 adjusted loss per share c$0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Taseko Mines Ltd

* Says q1 results were impacted by lower copper grades, which were forecasted in gibraltar’s 2016 operating budget

* Q1 adjusted loss per share c$0.08

* Says copper production in q1 of 2016 was 28.8 million pounds, lower than q4 of 2015

* Says average head grade in 2016 is expected to be lower than 2015 but have a similar profile

* Qtrly revenues c$58.2 million versus c$55.1 million

* Says gibraltar’s copper production for year is expected to be in range of 130 to 140 million pounds

* Taseko reports first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.