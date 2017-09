BRIEF-Bitauto Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share per ADS $0.07

May 12 (Reuters) - Bitauto Holdings Ltd :

* Revenue in Q1 of 2016 was RMB1.08 billion ($168.0 million ), a 46.3% increase

* Says revenue in Q1 of 2016 was $168.0 million, a 46.3% increase

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share per ADS $0.07

* Expects to generate revenue in range of RMB1.35 billion ($209.4 million) to RMB1.40 billion ( $217.1 million ) in Q2 of 2016

* Bitauto announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue RMB 1.08 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 1.07 billion

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)