BRIEF-Genesis Land Development Q1 net earnings per share $0.05

May 12 (Reuters) - Genesis Land Development Corp
* Qtrly total revenues $32.4 million versus $158 million
* Q1 net earnings per share $0.05
* Says reviewing and restructuring its business to deal with continuing challenging economic environment
* New homes orders were 28 during q1 2016 compared to 19 in q1 2015
* Q1 2016 closing order book of 49 firm home sales contracts compared to 124 at close of q1 2015
* Genesis reports 2016 first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)