May 12 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc

* Qtrly revenue of $553.2 million increased by 45.5% compared to 2015 q1 revenue of $380.3 million

* Q1 net earnings per share $0.40

* New flyer announces 2016 first quarter results and increase in annual dividend rate