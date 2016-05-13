FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum appoints Aleksandra Owad as CFO
#Market News
May 13, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum appoints Aleksandra Owad as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd

* Appoints of Aleksandra Owad as its chief financial officer

* Board of directors also approved granting of 33,700,000 share options to officers and directors of company effective May 12, 2016

* Kristin Obreiter, co’s previous interim CFO, stepped down effective May 10, 2016 for personal reasons

* Share options were granted under share option plan at a price of $0.10 per share

* Canadian Overseas Petroleum appoints CFO, grants stock options to officers and directors, and reports Q1 2016 results

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: )

