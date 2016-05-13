BRIEF-Bellatrix Exploration qtrly FFO $0.07

May 13 (Reuters) - Bellatrix Exploration Ltd
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.10
* Qtrly FFO $0.07
* Q1 total oil equivalent 38,467 boe/d versus 44,408 boe/d
* Anticipates Q2 production volumes to average modestly below Q1 levels.
* First half production guidance has been updated to about 38,000 boe/d with midpoint of plus or minus 500 boe/d
* Sees first half 2016 net capital spending $40 million
* All figures in C$
* Q1 revenue C$55.2 million versus I/B/E/S view C$55.2 million
