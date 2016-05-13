FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bellatrix Exploration qtrly FFO $0.07
#Market News
May 13, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bellatrix Exploration qtrly FFO $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Bellatrix Exploration Ltd

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.10

* Qtrly FFO $0.07

* Q1 total oil equivalent 38,467 boe/d versus 44,408 boe/d

* Anticipates Q2 production volumes to average modestly below Q1 levels.

* First half production guidance has been updated to about 38,000 boe/d with midpoint of plus or minus 500 boe/d

* Sees first half 2016 net capital spending $40 million

* All figures in C$

* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q1 revenue C$55.2 million versus I/B/E/S view C$55.2 million

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
