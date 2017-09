May 13 (Reuters) - Utstarcom Holdings Corp

* UtStarcom reports unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue fell 31.6 percent to $22.6 million

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $15 million to $20 million

