FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Exco Resources forms special committee to explore strategic alternatives
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Exco Resources forms special committee to explore strategic alternatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Exco Resources Inc :

* Says will retain a financial advisor(s) to assist in exploration of strategic and financial alternatives

* Will evaluate alternatives such as exchanges of existing indebtedness for stock renegotiation/repurchase of existing indebtedness

* Says has retained Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, LLP as its legal advisor

* Will evaluate alternatives such as issuance of equity, divestitures of assets, issuance of additional indebtedness

* To evaluate alternatives such as in court and/or out of court restructurings, restructuring of gathering, transportation, other contracts

* Exco Resources Inc Announces the formation of special committee of directors to explore strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.