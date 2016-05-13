FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Concordia Healthcare qtrly adjusted EPS $1.35
#Market News
May 13, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Concordia Healthcare qtrly adjusted EPS $1.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Concordia Healthcare Corp :

* Reaffirms 2016 guidance 2 of $1,020 million to $1,060 million in revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $610 million to $640 million

* Concordia healthcare corp says q1 2016 revenue of $228.5 million , an increase of 19 per cent over q4 of 2015

* To buy global rights to four generic products, for treatment of anemia, depression and urticaria, for a £21 million initial payment

* Up to £7 million in subsequent earn-out payments included in deal

* Concordia healthcare corp qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.09

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.40, revenue view $226.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Concordia healthcare corp qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.35

* Concordia healthcare announces first quarter 2016 results and acquisition of four products with global rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

