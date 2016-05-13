BRIEF-Interoil qtrly diluted loss per share $0.34

May 13 (Reuters) - Interoil Corp :
* Qtrly diluted loss per share $0.34
* Reduced its expected 2016 expenditure guidance to a range of $155 million to $170 million
* Says during a visit to Papua New Guinea in mid-april, total indicated that Papua LNG project remained a top priority for company
* Says construction planned to start in 2018, creating with it about 10,000 jobs
* Says “advancing development of elk-antelope fields”
* Interoil corp qtrly total revenues $921,000 versus $11.7 million in q4
* Says “interoil is poised to benefit from development of papua lng project”
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Interoil announces q1 2016 results