BRIEF-Interoil qtrly diluted loss per share $0.34
#Market News
May 13, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Interoil qtrly diluted loss per share $0.34

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Interoil Corp :

* Qtrly diluted loss per share $0.34

* Reduced its expected 2016 expenditure guidance to a range of $155 million to $170 million

* Says during a visit to Papua New Guinea in mid-april, total indicated that Papua LNG project remained a top priority for company

* Says construction planned to start in 2018, creating with it about 10,000 jobs

* Says “advancing development of elk-antelope fields”

* Interoil corp qtrly total revenues $921,000 versus $11.7 million in q4

* Says “interoil is poised to benefit from development of papua lng project”

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Interoil announces q1 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

