BRIEF-Seventy Seven Energy enters second amended, restated restructuring support agreement
May 13, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Seventy Seven Energy enters second amended, restated restructuring support agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Seventy Seven Energy Inc

* Seventy Seven Energy Inc enters into second amended and restated restructuring support agreement

* $1.1 billion of existing debt to be converted into new common equity

* Consenting 2022 noteholders join amended agreement, majority of noteholders support deal

* Trade creditors, suppliers and contractors to be paid in full in ordinary course

* Intends to commence a prepackaged Chapter 11 proceeding on or before June 9, 2016, in order to implement plan

* In exchange for support, consenting 2022 noteholders, will, among other things, be entitled to appoint a board observer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

