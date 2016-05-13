FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Superior Drilling Products Q1 loss per share $0.13
#Market News
May 13, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Superior Drilling Products Q1 loss per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Superior Drilling Products Inc :

* Qtrly average revenue per run was $9,900, down from $11,100 in prior-year period

* Says capital expenditures in 2017 are expected to be approximately $600 thousand to $650 thousand

* Reduced capital expenditures reflect company’s adjustment to more severe than anticipated U. S. Drilling rig count decline

* Superior Drilling Products Inc Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue fell 65 percent to $1.44 million

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.10

* Q1 loss per share $0.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
