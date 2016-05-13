BRIEF-Hexion says Q1 sales fell 16 pct to $909 mln

May 13 (Reuters) - Hexion Inc :
* Hexion Inc announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 sales fell 16 percent to $909 million
* Qtrly net loss $44 million versus $34 million last year
* Says expects to have adequate liquidity to fund its ongoing operations for next twelve months
* In late 2015, Hexion identified approximately $35 million in additional productivity and cost reduction programs
* As of March 31, 2016, Hexion had approximately $38 million in total in process cost savings