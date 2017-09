May 13 (Reuters) - Integrated Asset Management Corp :

* Integrated Asset Management Corp announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Says to renew its normal course issuer bid for purchase for cancellation of certain of its common shares

* Says IAM is permitted to purchase up to 1.4 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)