BRIEF-J C Penney reports Q1 loss of $0.22 per share

May 13 (Reuters) - J C Penney Company Inc

* For q1, gross margin was 36.2 % of sales.

* 2016 comparable store sales expected to increase 3 % to 4 %

* Q1 was clearly challenging from a sales perspective.

* For q1, gross margin was 36.2 % of sales

* “maintaining our annual comp guidance of 3 % to 4 % as a result of positive nature of our recent sales trends”

* 2016 gross margin now, expected to increase 10 to 30 basis points

* Gross margin was impacted by additional markdowns due to unseasonable weather, partially offset by an improvement in our clearance selling margin

* “lowering our full year gross margin guidance to a 10 to 30 basis points increase for year”

* J c penney company inc sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share expected to be positive

* Lowering full year gross margin guidance reflecting rollout of appliances and rapid growth of online business

* J c penney company inc sees 2016 free cash flow to improve versus 2015

* 2016 free cash flow: expected to improve versus 2015.

* Fy earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* J c penney company inc sees turnaround remains on track

* Comparable sales were down 0.4 % for q1.

* Qtrly total net sales $ 2,811 million versus $ 2,857 million

* Q1 revenue view $2.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.32

* Jcpenney reports a 63 percent increase in ebitda to $176 million and reaffirms full year ebitda guidance of $1 billion

* Q1 loss per share $0.22

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)