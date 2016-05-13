BRIEF-Sierra Metals reports revenue $23.7 mln compared to $34.7 mln

May 13 (Reuters) - Sierra Metals Inc

* Qtrly revenue of $23.7 million compared to $34.7 million

* Qtrly silver equivalent production of 2.6 million ounces compared to 3.2 million ounces

* Qtrly copper equivalent production of 17.2 million pounds compared to 21.2 million pounds in q1 2015

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.01

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Sierra metals reports consolidated results for the first quarter 2016