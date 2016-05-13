BRIEF-E Trade customers were net sellers of about $0.2 bln in securities during April

May 13 (Reuters) - E*Trade Financial Corp

* Customers were net sellers of approximately $0.2 billion in securities during month

* Daily average revenue trades for April were 159,215, a one percent increase from march and a one percent increase from year-ago

* Net new brokerage assets were negative $0.4 billion in April

* Added 34,724 gross new brokerage accounts in April, ended month with about 3.3 million brokerage accounts, an increase of 10,866 from march

* April bank-related cash and deposits decreased $0.1 billion, ending month at $5.3 billion

* E*Trade financial corporation reports monthly activity for April 2016