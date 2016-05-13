BRIEF-Schwab reports monthly activity highlights

May 13 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp

* Total client assets were a $2.58 trillion as of month-end april, up 1% from april 2015 and up 1% compared to march 2016

* Net new assets brought to company by new and existing clients in april 2016 totaled $1.3 billion

* Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were also $1.29 trillion as of month-end april, up 2% from april 2015

