BRIEF-Alta Mesa Q1 revenue $38 mln vs $60.4 mln
May 13, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alta Mesa Q1 revenue $38 mln vs $60.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Alta Mesa Holdings Lp

* Production for q2 of 2016 is expected to average between 19,000 to 21,000 boe per day

* Continues to evaluate liability management options and may in future engage in negotiations with holders of its senior notes

* Net loss for q1 of 2016 was $24.2 million, compared to a net loss of $109.2 million

* During q1, production from several wells was curtailed or shut-in while awaiting connection to midstream infrastructure

* Estimates impact of limitations during q1 was 15% to 20% of company’s total production

* Production volumes for q1 of 2016 totaled about 1,670 mboe compared to 1,700 mboe in q1 of 2015

* Anticipates that borrowing base for its credit facility will be reaffirmed at its current level of $300 million

* Alta mesa announces first quarter 2016 financial results and operational update

* Q1 revenue $38 million versus $60.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
