BRIEF-Lyondellbasell approves new share repurchase program, increases dividend

May 13 (Reuters) - Lyondellbasell Industries Nv

* Supervisory board has authorized company’s management board to declare an interim dividend of $0.85 per share

* New dividend representing a nine percent increase from company’s q1 2016 dividend

* Approved a new share repurchase program authorizing company to repurchase up to 10% of company’s shares over next 18 months

* Lyondellbasell announces new share repurchase program and increased dividend