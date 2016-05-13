FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mylan to acquire Renaissance's specialty and generics business
Reuters TV
May 13, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mylan to acquire Renaissance's specialty and generics business

May 13 (Reuters) - Mylan NV

* Mylan to acquire Renaissance’s leading topicals-focused specialty and generics business

* Mylan NV says deal valued at for $950 million

* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Mylan’s adjusted diluted earnings per share upon closing

* Acquiring business on a cash-free, debt-free basis

* Expects to finance transaction using a combination of cash on hand and available borrowings under existing credit facilities

* Will also pay additional contingent payments of up to $50 million, subject to customary adjustments

* See no impact to leverage ratio of 3.8x debt-to-adjusted EBITDA we anticipated following closing of meda transaction

* Acquisition was accounted for in anticipated capital structure and does not require any additional financing

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
