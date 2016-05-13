FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chibougamau Independent Mines announces proposed share consolidation
May 13, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chibougamau Independent Mines announces proposed share consolidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc

* Announces proposed share consolidation and $1 million non-brokered private placement

* To consolidate issued and outstanding common shares on basis of one share for every two shares issued and outstanding

* If share consolidation is approved, will have 16.2 million common shares, compared to 32.5 million shares currently outstanding

* Non-Brokered private by issuing maximum of 15 million units for $0.05/unit, 5 million “flow-through” shares for $0.05 per share

* Brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
